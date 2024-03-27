Looney amassed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 win over the Heat.

Looney logged 19 minutes in the win, the most he has played in over two months. Having sat out seven of the previous nine games, it's clear the Warriors are no longer reliant on Looney's defensive presence. Given he was not a must-roster player when starting, there is no reason to think he will have any value now that his role has been significantly reduced.