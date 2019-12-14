Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back in starting five
Looney is starting Friday's game against the Jazz, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Looney has come off the bench in four of six contests this season, but he'll receive an opportunity to run with the first unit Friday. Coach Steve Kerr also noted that Looney will have his minutes extended Friday, per Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News. He's averaging 2.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two other starts this year.
