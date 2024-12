Looney will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney has come off the bench in the team's last two games, but he will return to a starting role Sunday with Draymond Green retreating to the bench. In his last three starts, Looney averaged 3.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.7 minutes per contest.