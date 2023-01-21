Looney is starting at center in Friday's game against Cleveland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney played a reserve role in the Warriors' previous game against the Celtics for matchup reasons. He is back in his usual starting role Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not starting Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Fantastic two-way performance•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Hits game winner•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Flirts with double-double•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Delivers double-double•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes close to triple-double•