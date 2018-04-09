Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench Sunday

Looney will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In what is a somewhat surprising move, Looney will head back to his role off the bench while Zaza Pachulia returns to the starting five after not playing a single minute Saturday. However, even with the change, Looney should still see a sizable role off the bench with the Warriors electing to use Pachulia in a very limited fashion this season.