Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench Sunday
Looney will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
In what is a somewhat surprising move, Looney will head back to his role off the bench while Zaza Pachulia returns to the starting five after not playing a single minute Saturday. However, even with the change, Looney should still see a sizable role off the bench with the Warriors electing to use Pachulia in a very limited fashion this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid line in Saturday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Stat filler off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Thursday vs. Indiana•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....