Warriors' Kevon Looney: Believes he can play Thursday

Looney (collarbone) is optimistic he can play in Game 6, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney continues to battle through a fractured collarbone he suffered during Game 2 of the Finals. He was in noticeable pain all night, logging four points and three boards across 18 minutes. The Warriors may have different thoughts on Looney's status, so look for more updates to come over the next few days. However, with Kevin Durant (Achilles) potentially out, there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs in the frontcourt.

