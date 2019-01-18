Warriors' Kevon Looney: Bench role incoming
Looney, with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) making his debut and starting Friday against the Clippers, is expected to come off the bench for the foreseeable future, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney has started 20 of the past 21 games for the Warriors, averaging 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a combined 1.5 blocks/steals in 23.4 minutes. However, with four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins officially in the fold, Looney is expected to occupy a bench role moving forward. As a result, his fantasy stock could take a significant hit.
