Warriors' Kevon Looney: Brings defense off bench

Looney supplied eight points (4-8 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 22 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-111 win over the Lakers.

Looney has been back on the bench for the past two games with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) making his long-awaited debut, but the fourth-year forward hasn't seen his playing time suffer much with Golden State scoring comfortable wins on both occasions. Though Looney has been contributing nicely across the board in January -- he's averaging 7.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes per game on the month -- his reserve role makes him a better fit in deeper leagues.