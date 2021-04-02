Looney did not return to Thursday's loss to the Heat after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter.
Looney and Jordan Poole (ankle) were both forced to leave Thursday's game with similar injuries, and the Warriors have yet to offer an update on either player. Looney's status will thus need to be closely monitored for Friday's game at Toronto.
