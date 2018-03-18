Warriors' Kevon Looney: Career-best scoring total in win
Looney totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and six blocks across 25 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.
The 22-year-old's scoring total was a career high, as were his six blocks. Looney had also posted 11 points in a rare start against the Lakers two games ago when Draymond Green was out with a shoulder injury, and he's now logged at least 20 minutes in four of the last five contests. While Green's aforementioned absence -- as well as that of David West's with an elbow cyst -- explain Looney's expanded role in three of those games, it was encouraging to see him receive Saturday's allotment of playing time with both players active.
