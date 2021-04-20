Looney scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and added 15 rebounds and an assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 107-96 win over the 76ers.

Looney has been a busy man on the glass, grabbing double-digit rebounds in three of five contests since entering the starting lineup. Prior to this recent span, Looney had just one game with at least 10 rebounds in his first 42 games. With rookie James Wiseman (knee) potentially out for the season, Looney is showing an ability to make an impact on the glass, though he has not provided much elsewhere in the box score.