Warriors' Kevon Looney: Career-high 15 points in win

Looney totaled 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal across 18 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Looney took on an expanded role in the offense with Draymond Green (rest) out, scoring a career-high 15 points in Monday's win. With DeMarcus Cousins cemented as the starting center, Looney has limited value in most formats despite this solid performance.