Looney (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, Looney has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up. He's drawn three straight starts and figures to remain in the starting lineup with Draymond Green (suspension) unavailable. Looney hasn't scored in double figures since March 3, but he has been a monster on the glass and on defense recently, totaling 38 boards and seven steals over his past three appearances.