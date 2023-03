Looney totaled 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 victory over the Mavericks.

Looney was the epitome of efficiency in this one by knocking down 80.0 percent of his attempt from the field while also grabbing double-digit rebounds for a second straight contest. He's tallied a double-double in three of his last four contests and is averaging 12.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over this stretch.