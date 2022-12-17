Looney logged 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 118-106 loss to the 76ers.

Looney turned heads with his play Friday and played a huge role in the win, ending just one assist away from a triple-double but also looking extremely efficient as a scorer and active on the glass. Firmly entrenched as Golden State's starting center, Looney has scored in double digits just six times all season long, so even though fantasy managers should feel encouraged about this outing, he's not expected to post these numbers going forward.