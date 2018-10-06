Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win
Looney registered four points (2-2 FG) three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
Looney saw the fewest minutes among the trio of himself, Damian Jones and Jordan Bell in their ongoing battle for the starting center job to open the season. The fourth-year big man established new career bests across the stat sheet last season, although those numbers were still decidedly modest while playing on a deep championship squad. Through a pair of exhibitions, Looney is averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will battle for starting job•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ready for Game 7•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 7•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Quiet again in Game 5 start•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.