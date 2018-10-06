Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win

Looney registered four points (2-2 FG) three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Looney saw the fewest minutes among the trio of himself, Damian Jones and Jordan Bell in their ongoing battle for the starting center job to open the season. The fourth-year big man established new career bests across the stat sheet last season, although those numbers were still decidedly modest while playing on a deep championship squad. Through a pair of exhibitions, Looney is averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 15.0 minutes.