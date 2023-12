Looney will play a reserve role in Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney will come off the bench in favor of Dario Saric, as head coach Steve Kerr will opt to go with a smaller lineup to spread the floor. The big man has averaged 7.5 points and 11.5 rebounds across 25.5 minutes in two games off the bench this season.