Looney won't start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney appears to be on the wrong end of the Warriors' Game 2 adjustments, as the team will opt to instead start JaMychal Green at the center spot. The move is surprising considering Looney's dominance on the glass in Game 1, where he pulled down a career-high 23 rebounds, seven of which were offensive.