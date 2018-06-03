Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench in Game 2

Looney will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney played 25 minutes in Game 1, but coach Steve Kerr has elected to go with Javale McGee at center to start Sunday's contest. Looney will still likely get a fair share of minutes in the frontcourt Sunday even though he's not getting the start, but it could be more evenly split between him, McGee and rookie Jordan Bell.