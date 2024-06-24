The Warriors guaranteed Looney's $8 million contract for 2024-25 on Monday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

There were rumors that Looney would be cut to create cap space this offseason after the veteran saw a reduced role following the emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Dario Saric set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of June, Looney is currently an expensive backup behind Jackson-Davis, who figures to be an Opening Night starter in Year 2.