Looney may move to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While coach Steve Kerr is reportedly yet to make a final call, Charania relays that he's leaning toward rolling with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Golden State has started Looney for virtually the entire season, and while he's a steady defender and rebounder with good size, it's hard to argue against the dynamic shooting and shot-creation this new alignment would bring. Looney has only averaged 11.3 minutes per game in the series, so if he does shift to the bench, it likely wouldn't have a major impact on his overall role.