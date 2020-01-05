Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could play during upcoming week

Coach Steve Kerr said prior to Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Kings that he's hopeful Looney (abdomen) will be ready to play at some point this week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "He thinks he's getting better. But it's just been a frustrating season for him," Kerr said.

Sidelined for the past six games with left abdominal soreness, Looney took a small step forward Saturday, when he was spotted going through a strenuous workout in the Warriors' pregame warmups. Golden State will likely see if Looney is able to do anything in practice Sunday before assessing his chances of suiting up Monday in Sacramento.