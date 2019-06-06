Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could return during Finals

Looney (collarbone) underwent further evaluation and could potentially return at some point during the NBA Finals, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Earlier in the week, the Warriors ruled Looney out for the series after he suffered a broken collarbone, but the team is now leaving the door open for a possible return later in the series. It's unclear just how realistic that may be, but the non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture Looney sustained in Game 2 looks to be less severe than initially anticipated. Golden State could certainly use another interior presence after DeMarcus Cousins struggled mightily on both ends in Game 3.

