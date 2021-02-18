Looney (ankle) was re-evaluated Wednesday and could retake the court next week during the second half of Golden State's upcoming road trip.

The 25-year-old is unavailable Wednesday versus Miami and is unlikely to play during the back-to-back set Friday and Saturday in Orlando and Charlotte, though he could be back for Tuesday's matchup at New York. Looney has been sidelined by the left ankle sprain since Feb. 2, but he began participating in limited portions of practice this week and is nearing his return to game action.