Looney (ankle) went through a full practice Monday and could return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Nick Freidell of ESPN reports.

The Warriors got great news on the injury front Monday, as both Looney and rookie James Wiseman (wrist) were able to make it through a full practice. Barring a setback in the next 24-plus hours, the expectation is that Looney will return to the starting lineup at center, while Draymond Green shifts back down to power forward. In his string of five starts before the ankle injury, Looney averaged 3.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.6 blocks in 16.6 minutes.