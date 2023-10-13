Looney will start Friday's preseason game against the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney recorded four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during last Saturday's preseason opener. While the Warriors will trot out the same starting five Friday, all of the starters are in line to receive an increased workload.
