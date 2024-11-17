Looney is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.
Looney has played at least 12 minutes in all but one of his 11 appearances so far this season. If he's sidelined, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kyle Anderson would be candidates for more minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Pulls down 10 rebounds•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Reserve role Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting nod Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Contract guaranteed by GS•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Sniffs double-double in win•