Warriors' Kevon Looney: Defensively strong again Sunday
Looney had just six points on 2-of-6 shooting but added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz.
Looney moved into the starting lineup Sunday and despite the poor offensive production, he was able to tally four defensive stats. He has proven to be one of the more sneaky pickups recently, having now recorded a combined 11 steals and 13 blocks over his last six games. With the Warriors still banged-up, he could be worth an add if you need defense, even in standard leagues.
