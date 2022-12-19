Looney supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 win over Toronto.

Looney was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to his second straight double-double. The uptick in play -- and involvement -- has been noticeable, but Looney is still hard to trust in most fantasy formats. After all, he's only averaging 7.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in December and has scored in double digits just seven times all season long.