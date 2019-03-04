Warriors' Kevon Looney: Diagnosed with pelvic strain

An MRI on Looney's pelvis revealed a strain, and he's considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Looney was held out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia, but it doesn't sound as though the Warriors expect him to miss extended time. The big man will likely miss at least another game, but the team said Monday that his return will be based on how he progresses in rehab and strengthening exercises.