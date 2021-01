Looney recorded two points (1-4 FG), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 19 minutes during the 130-108 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Looney after having a very underwhelming season was gifted a spot start and the first start for him this season and he did nothing with it. The center almost underperformed what he does off the bench surprisingly. No matter how much time he does receive he cannot produce enough to be considered.