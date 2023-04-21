Looney recorded four points (2-6 FG), 20 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-97 win over the Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Looney had a game-high 20 rebounds in the win, nine of which came on the offensive end. He also topped the team in assists with nine, a fact that should not go unnoticed. Despite offering very little when it comes to scoring the basketball, Looney demonstrated just how important he is to this team. Should the Warriors hope to level the series at 2-2, Looney will once again need to dominate the glass.