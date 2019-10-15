Warriors' Kevon Looney: Done for remainder of preseason

Looney (hamstring) won't play in the Warriors' final two preseason games, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Looney has been recovering from a right hamstring strain throughout training camp, and Golden State has elected to shut him down for the final two matchups. However, the hope is that he'll be ready to roll for the regular-season opener Oct. 24 against the Clippers.

