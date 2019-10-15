Warriors' Kevon Looney: Done for remainder of preseason
Looney (hamstring) won't play in the Warriors' final two preseason games, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Looney has been recovering from a right hamstring strain throughout training camp, and Golden State has elected to shut him down for the final two matchups. However, the hope is that he'll be ready to roll for the regular-season opener Oct. 24 against the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Still not practicing Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Held out of contact drills•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not expected to miss time•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.