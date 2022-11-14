Looney posted eight points (4-7 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Kings.

Looney grabbed double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season, adding a pair of blocks for the second time in two games. Despite having a consistent role as the starting center, Looney is by no means a must-roster player. He can have limited streaming appeal for anyone in need of rebounds but beyond that, there is simply not enough upside to warrant long-term attention.