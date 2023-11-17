Looney ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-109 loss to the Thunder.

With Draymond Green (suspension) in street clothes, the Warriors started Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga in the frontcourt and left Looney on the bench for the season straight game, and the 27-year-old center responded with his first double-double of the season. Looney's numbers to begin 2023-24 have been nearly identical to last year's production, giving him limited utility in shallower formats, but his fantasy does rise in leagues that use split rebounding categories -- seven of his 11 boards Thursday came on the offensive end, and he's averaging a career-high 3.5 O-Reb through 13 games out of 9.2 total rebounds a contest.