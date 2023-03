Looney racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over the Rockets.

Looney posted his second double-double over his past three appearances and grabbed at least 10 boards for the fifth time over his past six games. During that stretch, the veteran center is averaging 10.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes.