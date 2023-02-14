Looney amassed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over Washington.

Looney has now recorded double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, but he notched his first double-double during that stretch thanks to an efficient night from the field. The veteran big man's scoring production is often sporadic, but fantasy managers can definitely count on him for a handful of rebounds per night and occasional solid production in peripheral categories. Over his last 16 appearances (10 starts), Looney is averaging 7.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks, which are all slightly above his season averages.