Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles off bench in opener
Looney posted 10 points (5-11 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
Looney outpaced fellow reserve big Jordan Bell by 11 minutes, and he ended up leading the second unit in both scoring and rebounding. The combined play of Damian Jones (12 points, three rebounds, two assists, three blocks) and Looney had to make coach Steve Kerr particularly pleased, considering both big men were able to carry over their solid preseason play into the opener. Looney figures to continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes in the frontcourt rotation as long as he can keep churning out performances the caliber of Tuesday's.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Modest production in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Shifting back to bench•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive in starting opportunity•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will battle for starting job•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...