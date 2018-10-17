Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles off bench in opener

Looney posted 10 points (5-11 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes in the Warriors' 108-100 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Looney outpaced fellow reserve big Jordan Bell by 11 minutes, and he ended up leading the second unit in both scoring and rebounding. The combined play of Damian Jones (12 points, three rebounds, two assists, three blocks) and Looney had to make coach Steve Kerr particularly pleased, considering both big men were able to carry over their solid preseason play into the opener. Looney figures to continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes in the frontcourt rotation as long as he can keep churning out performances the caliber of Tuesday's.