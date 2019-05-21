Warriors' Kevon Looney: Double-doubles off bench in win
Looney finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Warriors' 119-117 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
Looney was a force off the bench once more, posting his second double-digit scoring effort over the last three games. The fourth-year big has been a valuable second-unit contributor throughout the postseason, and he's enjoyed expanded minutes in the wake of Kevin Durant's calf injury. With his All-Star teammate's status still up in the air at the moment, Looney could be poised for a similar level of opportunity for the start of the Finals, at minimum.
