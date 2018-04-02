Warriors' Kevon Looney: Doubtful Tuesday with illness

Looney is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder.

Considering it's just an illness, Looney shouldn't be set for an extended absence, but at this point, he's still fully expected to sit out Tuesday's contest. Look for another update to provided following pregame warmups and if ultimately ruled out, it should mean added run for guys like David West and Jordan Bell in the frontcourt.

