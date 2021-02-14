Looney (ankle) said Friday that he expects to be re-evaluated in about a week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney has yet to resume on-court activity since spraining his left ankle in the Warriors' Feb. 2 loss to the Celtics. The big man noted that his ankle is feeling better, and he's hopeful that his return to game action could come soon if he receives positive news once he's re-evaluated. For now, Looney shouldn't be expected to play at any point this week, and with James Wiseman (wrist) also sidelined, Draymond Green looks poised to remain the Warriors' primary center.