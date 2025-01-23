Looney has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento due to illness, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney started Wednesday's game but was replaced by Trayce Jackson-Davis to open the second half. Looney finishes the contest scoreless on three field goal attempts with two rebounds across nine minutes. Quinten Post and Jackson-Davis should handle center duties the rest of the way. Looney's next chance to play will come Thursday against Chicago.