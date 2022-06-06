Looney produced 12 points (6-6 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Looney was perfect from the field, hounded Boston defensively and co-led the Warriors with a booming plus-24 in the box score. Looney is a difference-maker and keeps finding new ways to contribute. Regardless of minutes logged, he's a pivotal part of the rotation.