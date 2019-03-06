Warriors' Kevon Looney: Expected back Friday
Looney (pelvis) is expected to play Friday against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
A strained left pelvis has prevented Looney from appearing in the past two games, but it appears he'll be back in action Friday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 2.0 points and 3.4 rebounds across 9.8 minutes.
