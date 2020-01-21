Warriors' Kevon Looney: Expected back later in week

Coach Steve Kerr said after Monday's 129-124 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers that he hopes to have Looney (abdomen) back later in the week, the Associated Press reports.

Looney has appeared in just 10 of the Warriors' 45 games to date, missing each of the last 14 contests on account of left abdominal soreness. The big man looks like he's finally taken a meaningful step forward in his recovery, however, as he resumed taking part in on-court drills last week. Kerr's comments suggest Looney will more than likely remain out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, but Friday's matchup with the Pacers could represent a more realistic target date for the 23-year-old's return to action.