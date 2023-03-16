Looney is probable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to low back soreness.
Looney hasn't missed a game yet this season and likely won't Friday. The 26-year-old big man has started in the Warriors' last three contests and is averaging 7.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 29.3 minutes during that span.
