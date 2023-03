Looney (back) is probable for Wednesday's game at Dallas.

The big man has been nursing a sore lower back of late, and while it's enough to land him on the official injury report, he hasn't missed any time. That's not expected to change Wednesday when the Warriors look to pick up a second straight victory after topping the Rockets 121-108 on Monday. Looney finished that win with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal for his second double-double in the last three games.