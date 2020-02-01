Warriors' Kevon Looney: Expected to return Saturday

Looney (abdomen) is expected to play Saturday under a 20-minute restriction, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In all likelihood, Looney will make his return from an 18 game absence that stemmed from abdominal soreness. In the event he plays, he'll be limited to 20 minutes as a precautionary measure. His inclusion in the rotation will lead to slightly smaller workloads for Maruese Chriss and Omari Spellman.