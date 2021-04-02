Looney (ankle) is confident he'll be able to suit up for Friday's game against the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Looney was forced out of Thursday's loss to the Heat after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter, but it looks like he doesn't anticipate missing any more time. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Looney called his ankle issue a "minor tweak." Of course, Looney generally plays less than 20 minutes per game even when at full health, which marginalizes his fantasy value.