Looney recorded four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Looney struggled again in the loss, continuing his poor season. Despite starting the majority of games, he has barely been a top 200 player to this point. When Draymond Green eventually returns from his suspension, Looney could see his role reduce even further than it already has. Outside of limited appeal as a rebounds streamer, Looney does not belong on a standard league roster.